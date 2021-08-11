Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 110,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.