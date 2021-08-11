Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 342 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

