Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 63,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in National Instruments by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.