Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.