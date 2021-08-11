Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 352 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $160.12 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

