Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

