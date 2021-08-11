Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,025 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CDK opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.