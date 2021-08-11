Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

