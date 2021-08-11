ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ORIC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,608 shares of company stock valued at $115,493 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

