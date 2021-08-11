Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.