Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $58.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $341,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 8.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 159,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

