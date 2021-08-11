PAC Global Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $704.61 or 0.01547469 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

