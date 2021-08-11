PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. 88,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,272. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

