Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 35,220 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. 133,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.