Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

