Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of PTVE opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $11,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $14,405,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.