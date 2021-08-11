Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 6,383 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

