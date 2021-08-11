Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 738,658 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Transocean were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.67.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 over the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

