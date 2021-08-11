Pamela G. Marrone Sells 17,858 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,665.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBII shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

