Papa John’s International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $120.16 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.