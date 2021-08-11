Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $221,726.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063279 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000771 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

