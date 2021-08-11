Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,868. Park National has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park National by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

