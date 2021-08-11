Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,206,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $298.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

