Patrick Decker Sells 54,643 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58.

XYL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

