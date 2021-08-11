Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.82

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $251.82 and last traded at $251.53, with a volume of 6654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.14.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.17 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
