Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.82

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $251.82 and last traded at $251.53, with a volume of 6654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

