Payoneer Global (PAYO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO):

8/3/2021 – Payoneer Global is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Payoneer Global is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Payoneer Global is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Payoneer Global is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Payoneer Global is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 3,778,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,094. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $259,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $1,829,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $622,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $776,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $967,000.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

