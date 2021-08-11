PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.55 on Monday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

