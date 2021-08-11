PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

PDFS stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,535. The firm has a market cap of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.