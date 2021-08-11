Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDP. Bloom Burton cut Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Pediapharm stock opened at C$4.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Pediapharm has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$9.75.

