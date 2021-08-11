Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

