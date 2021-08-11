PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.04. 3,047,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

