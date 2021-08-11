Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

