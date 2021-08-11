Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

PFMT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 1,140,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of -0.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,511 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

