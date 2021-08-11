Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 422,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

