Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $416.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.71. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

