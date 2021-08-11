Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7,333.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 50.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

