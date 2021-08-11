Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 515,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25.

