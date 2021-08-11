Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

