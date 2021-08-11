Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Perion Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.