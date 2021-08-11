Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

