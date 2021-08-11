Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.
NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.