Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 5.2%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.96. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 100,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,985,133.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,867. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

