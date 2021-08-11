Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of PECO opened at $30.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

