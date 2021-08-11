Phillips Edison & Company Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 5,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,098. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.