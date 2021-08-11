Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

NYSE:FENG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,738. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.