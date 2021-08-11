Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,229.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $23,229.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004609 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

