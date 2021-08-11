Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s Largest Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,048 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 18.5% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,843,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,108,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

