Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 496,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,637. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 272.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

