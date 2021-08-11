Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

