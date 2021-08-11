Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.18.

Unity Software stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion and a PE ratio of -92.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

