Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

XNCR stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32. Xencor has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

